The National House of Chiefs’ judicial committee has set aside an injunction issued against Nana Abrefa Damoah, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi.

This came after the Bono Regional House of Chiefs granted an injunction filed by one of the disgruntled parties after he was installed as the Paramount Chief and asked to stop holding himself as such pending the final resolution of the matter.

Nana Abrefa Damoah then appealed the decision to the National House of Chiefs, which overturned the injunction.

Joseph Addai Akwaboah, lawyer to Nana Abrefa Damoah says this is a significant step towards ensuring peace in the area.

“We are very excited, and we are very sure that this decision will bring development to the people of Wenchi. This appeal has been pending for close to two and a half years. We always come, but either one of the committee members will not appear, and it will be adjourned. So we are very happy about this unanimous decision by the committee.”

Amoako Frimpong, the lawyer for the party challenging the Chief’s legitimacy, says he will study the full ruling when it is made available to them and decide whether or not to go to the Supreme Court.

“Now, we do not know the grounds for which they have set aside the injunction. We are told that the decision will be ready in two weeks. So presently, our position is to decide whether my client and I will appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.”

