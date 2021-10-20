1 hour ago

John Mahama, the former President, has lashed out at the National House of Chiefs, saying it has suddenly gone quiet under the Akufo-Addo-led government over the same issues it was very loud about when he was in power.

During a courtesy call on the paramount chief of Asogli Traditional Council in the Volta Region, the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the current leadership of the House of Chiefs is timid.

“We admired your frankness and boldness when you were [president] of the National House of Chiefs. Since you left, the voice of that House on national affairs is muted,” Mahama told Togbe Afede XIV.

He added: “There are a lot of things that are going on in this country and the House of Chiefs is silent. Times are hard. You the chiefs are the ones who are at the grassroot with the people, you know the hardships that the people are going through.

“At a time like this, if the House had a bold leader like you, I’m sure you would have drawn the government’s attention to what is going on in the country.”

Source: peacefmonline.com