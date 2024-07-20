2 hours ago

The Gender-Based Violence Court has sentenced a 28-year-old houseboy to seven years imprisonment for having sex with his employer’s 12-year-old daughter.

Augustine Owusu was charged with defilement and pleaded guilty. The court, presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun, convicted Owusu on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, said the complainant is a businessman who lives in Tabora, Accra, with the victim, a Junior High School pupil.

The prosecution stated that Owusu is the complainant’s houseboy who resides in the same house as the plaintiff. Owusu’s main work in the complainant’s house was to take care of the victim’s grandfather. Owusu and the victim’s grandfather stayed in the same room in the house.

According to the prosecution, during the day, the victim’s grandfather often sat under a tree in the house while Owusu remained in the room.

Between June and November 2023, the victim frequently went to her grandfather’s room after school to check on Owusu but did not meet him sometimes.

On one occasion, the victim’s grandfather saw her running out of his room when he (the grandfather) was entering. This made the grandfather suspicious, and he informed the victim’s mother, who warned Owusu to stay away from her.

The prosecution said the victim’s mother “set spies” on Owusu after she warned him to stay away from her.

On March 9, 2024, at about 0900 hours, Owusu was seen carrying the victim on a bike.

When the victim’s mother was informed, she caused his arrest the next day.

During interrogation, it was discovered that Owusu had had sex with the victim on two occasions.