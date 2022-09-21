3 hours ago

Following the suspected murder of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim in the Central Region, new details about her death are coming in.

It has emerged that the pastor, Michael Darko Amponsah popularly known as Osofo Kofi who has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder is the deceased sister’s fiancé.

According to the family, Georgina left Yeji in the Bono East Region to attend an interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training College in Cape Coast.

They indicate that following her disappearance, the family was alerted that she was picked up by the sister’s fiancé after the interview.

Mr. Joseph Dade, an uncle to the late Georgina Asor Botchwey details that armed with this vital information, a soldier brother of the deceased traced the suspect to a village in the Central Region where he had taken refuge and was apprehended.

He disclosed that the suspect upon interrogation confessed to the crime and revealed that the deceased had been sold to a chief in the Central Region.

“Following her disappearance, our “brother-in-law” was arrested in connection with that and he confessed that she had been sold to a chief in the Central Region, Nana Clark, but when they went there she had been killed,” Asor's uncle said.

Spiritual Twist

The mother of the deceased, Grace Andoh, has revealed that the family sought the help of a Kumasi-based pastor to help locate her.

She disclosed that the pastor mentioned the name of the suspect as the one behind her daughter’s disappearance but they were skeptical until he confessed to the crime.

“Following the disappearance of my daughter, a pastor in Kumasi disclosed to me that my elder daughter’s fiancé is the one behind her disappearance. Initially, we did not want to believe it until he was arrested and he confessed to it,” the mother added.

Family in Shock

Grace Andoh also disclosed that the family is shocked by the sudden turn of events considering that the suspect is a son-in-law to be.

“The family is in shock and we could hardly believe that our future son-in-law could do this to us. We least expected him to be behind this act”.

Demand for Money

GhanaWeb can confirm that the suspect demanded an amount of GHC15,000 from the family to perform some rituals to help find her but the family refused to pay.

Knocking ceremony and missing money

Interestingly, it has emerged that when Michael Darko Amponsah visited the family in Yeji to perform the knocking ceremony two years ago, he complained of his missing GHC30,000 from his bag.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb