It has emerged that Nuhela Seidu, wife of North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudeto Ablakwa played a part in his recent court victory against Rev. Victor Kusi Biateng, an official of the National Cathedral Board of Trustess.

Her name, along with Raphael Banaagmen, was listed in the final ruling delivered by the court as counsels for the lawmaker.

Nuhela and her colleague were holding brief for Thaddeus Sory, the substantive lawyer for the MP in his three-pronged legal battle against the clergymn.

Ablakwa won a case in which Kusi Boateng had sought the court to restrict him from further publications of his personal details.

The court, however, dismissed the case stating that the clergyman's other name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, which he avers was an alias; was actually a seperate individual hence the court ruled that he did not have locus standi to bring a case before it as the real identity of the plaintiff was not clear.

It is the second case Ablakwa has won against Kusi Boateng after a contempt charge against the lawmaker for kicking court summons was thrown out weeks prior. The final case is a defamation suit the clergman has brought against the MP.

Who is Nuhela Seidu?

Nuhela is a lawyer by training and used to appear on the television programs like Law Express.

She married Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in 2011 in what was said to be a "secret" wedding but which ended up being the talk of town.

She is also the daughter of former NDC Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Hon. M.A. Seidu.

In July 2022, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley where she earned an LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law.