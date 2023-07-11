1 hour ago

“We were all scared. I thought I had lost my son,” said Adjetey Anang’s mother who scribed Chapter 1 of her son’s memoir ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ as she detailed the early childhood days of the actor.

As sighted by GhanaWeb, she recounted that the incident occurred when he was a year old.

“By virtue of my husband's work, we found ourselves in the Northern part of the country, Bolgatanga to be precise,” the mother said. “Adjetey till then hadn't shown any signs of illness or sickness. He was a healthy growing boy. And then one day, he suddenly fell ill.”

She continued: “At that time, we had a domestic help who took care of Adjetey while we were both at work. We do not know what happened while we were away. I hadn't noticed anything unusual in the morning, so it was very disturbing to see him looking so pale. What scared me even more was the fact that his pupils had disappeared and you could see the whites of his eyes.”

According to the mother, Adjetey was rushed to the hospital and she couldn’t stop praying for a miracle to happen as the situation worsened.

“His weak body was limp and almost lifeless. What could be wrong with him?” she asked. “He wasn't responding to stimuli. When we got to the hospital in Bolga, he was quickly referred to Korle-Bu, Ghana's primary teaching hospital in Accra. We set off from Tamale for Accra, and went directly to the hospital where they took good care of him.”

After diagnosis, “The doctors said it was a stomach infection”, she said while hailing God for the expected miracle. “By God's divine grace, Adjetey's life was saved. How God did it, I can't tell but what I do know is He stepped in and saved my son from death.”

Adjetey Anang unveiled his memoir in Accra on the occasion of his 50th birthday in July. The memoir tells Adjetey Anang's journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.

It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.

Source: Ghanaweb