4 hours ago

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the attention of Ghanaians, showcasing a moment of intense emotions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the commemorative tree planting exercise on Green Ghana Day.

The footage reveals President Akufo-Addo seemingly provoked as he orders the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to take immediate action.

The said incident occurred at the University of Ghana, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on June 9.

During the event, as the national anthem was being sung, attendees proudly stood, symbolizing their patriotism, however, towards the conclusion of the anthem, President Akufo-Addo can be seen in the video visibly agitated and forcefully instructing Henry Quartey to address a situation that purportedly had transpired during the anthem recitation.

The specifics of the incident as shared on social media suggest that a chief at the event was sitted while the national anthem was being played and the president; furious, had ordered the Greater Accra Minister to call him to orde.

The commemorative tree-planting exercise at the University of Ghana was attended by prominent figures including government officials, local leaders, students, and representatives from various organizations dedicated to environmental preservation.

The event is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of tree planting, and encouraging citizens to actively participate in reforestation efforts across the country.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb