How Ama McBrown offered to pay over GH¢300K after contempt judgment – A Plus reveals

By Prince Antwi December 4, 2022

Political activist and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has reiterated his call for people to work hard and look for money because it can save a person even from going to jail.

He was reacting to a Deecmber 1, 2022 Accra High Court contempt ruling that pronounced fines on himself and others with jail time to be imposed in case of default.

A Plus said in a video posted on his Facebbok wall that he was witness to how a co-convict opted to settle the GH¢65,000 fine slapped on all of them.

The person in question being Nana Ama McBrown, actress and hostess of UTV’s entertainment programme, United Showbiz.

“…when the amount was mentioned, GHC65,000 cedis, Nana Ama McBrown removed her cheque and offered to pay for everyone, Ama; you are brutal.

“When I went out of the court, I was almost accosted until I replied that ‘my Lord, we are going to take our cheque book and give the court money.’

He continued that McBrown asked the other accused Fadda Dickson: “Fadda should I pay for everyone so that you reimburse me? Fadda said she should relax, that the money was there.”

He did not disclose whether the total sum of GHC325,000 in lieu of the five persons had been settled and by who.

Fadda Dickson, Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown; Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger; Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr. Logic and UTV, were recently cited for contempt of court.

The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after all except Fadda Dickson, the Executive Director of the United Showbiz programme, discussed the merits of Wontumi’s defamation suit against Afia Schwar whiles the issue was pending in court.

The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢65,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.

Source: Ghanaweb

Entertainment news

Prince Antwi

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