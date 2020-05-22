1 hour ago

Evangelist and prophet Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, was found dead in his apartment in Accra on Wednesday, May 20.

According to reports, he was found dead after his family searched for him for four consecutive days.

The founder of the defunct King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International was once a vibrant, powerful, revered, influential and rich pastor in the late 90s and early 2000s but ‘things fell apart’ along the way.

In one of his last interviews he granted Kofi TV, he revealed that he was so wealthy in his prime that he had over 300 luxury cars but lost all of them including his properties.

He was speaking on why he wept when Rev Obofuor, the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) gifted him a four-wheel drive when he made this revelation.

According to Apraku, he gave out all his cars to friends and church members when his church crashed – which is why he went broke and lost all his properties.

Watch the full interview below.