Controversial pastor, Cyril George Lutterodt has described gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, as an uncooked food after she labelled him as a lunatic.

The outspoken pastor says he cannot fathom why “an unfinished product” like Diana Asamoah would use degrading words on him.

Diana Asamoah’s tag against George Lutterodt was uttered in a recent interview on Accra based radio station, Adom FM.

Her statement follows a heated argument the two engaged in on the same platform.

However in response to that statement, Lutterodt has stated that Evangelist Diana Asamoah is an uncooked food on Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

He asserted that the Evangelist is ungrateful and lacks respect for men of God.

“How can uncooked food [Diana Asamoah] insult me on air, she is such an ungrateful person, she has soon forgotten how she used to walk in the markets to preach…what hurt me most is the fact that she lacks respect for men of God.

“Her actions have caused unbelievers to make mockery of us because they see us as staunch followers of Christ who are supposed to set the standards for people to follow yet we are here fighting which is very bad”. He bemoaned.

Ghanaweb