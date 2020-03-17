15 minutes ago

Prophet Kumchacha has bemoaned government's decision to close down all churches in Ghana following the novel coronavirus sacre in Ghana.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, the President says as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 all public, social, sporting gatherings have been banned with immediate effect for at least four weeks.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Prophet Kumchacha bemoaned the decision by the government to ban all church gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus. When Kofi suggested online service, he quickly replied, "how do we take offering?"

Also all schools from the basic to tertiary have been closed down with immediate effect with the exception of B.EC.E and WASSCE candidates.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of the Coronavirus.