The National Communication Officer of the running National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the only motive behind the proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana for the 2024 elections, is to rig the elections.

Speaking in an interview on Good Morning Ghana, on Thursday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said that the new C.I. seeks to frustrate the process of the registration of new voters so that not all eligible voters will be captured.

“I have taken the time to go through the new C.I. which the EC is seeking to lay before Parliament in very, very good details and when I was done it was very clear to me that the real intention behind this new C.I. is to rig the 2024 elections.

“This new C.I. is the 1st step in the plot by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 elections. It is as simple as that. The issues are not complex to understand at all and any objective well-meaning Ghanaian who studies this new C.I. will come to this inevitable conclusion.

“The newly proposed C.I. seeks to achieve two things, Number one is to suppress and disenfranchise many eligible voters and number two is the newly proposed C.I. seeks to enable the rigging of the election through fraudulent registrations that political parties cannot check,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi explained that C.I. will “suppress and disenfranchise” eligible voters by the move to make the Ghana Card the only document acceptable for the registration of new voters.

He said that the proposal to use only regional and district offices of the EC for voter registration is an attempt to make the process less transparent which gives the EC the leeway to manipulate the data as it pleases.

He added that after the registration EC will choose the registration centres for voters which will be an illegality and will allow it to influence the elections.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, has called on Members of Parliament to support the new CI, which seeks to make the Ghana Card the main source of identification for registering new voters.

She says this is very important due to the evolving electoral process.

"Honourable members, it is in this vein that we urge you to support the decision of the EC to rely on the Ghana card as the main source of identification for those who wish to register as voters. Our country has evolved; it is important that our electoral process evolve to meet the exigencies of time," she said.

Jean Mensa was speaking during her appearance in Parliament to brief the committee of the whole on the controversial proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI)

seeking to make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used to guarantee citizenship if passed.

