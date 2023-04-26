How Efia Odo’s church outfit won her GH¢5,000 from a fan

By Prince Antwi April 26, 2023

Efia Odo won the heart of a female fan who was impressed with her choice of outfit for last Sunday’s church service.

The actress and social media influencer on April 23 fellowship at the Maker’s House Chapel and was spotted in a red penciled dress by Xesi Apparel.

A fully-covered Efia Odo received tons of compliments from her followers for the decent look. Days after the post, a Ghanaian entrepreneur expressed her desire to gift Efia an amount of GH¢5,000 for her Sunday dress which she explained made her stand out.

The actress took to her social media page to document her meeting with her new friend who handed over GH¢5,000 cash to the actress as promised.

Efia Odo has made headlines and dominated social media conversations for her wild style of dress and love for showing skin.

The popular personality loves to switch up her style by dressing ‘appropriately’ for church service.

Check out the post below:

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Prince Antwi
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