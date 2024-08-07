38 minutes ago

A young man identified as Lawson has been detained after confessing to killing his 50-year-old mother and mentally unstable sister.

The young man, who is the lastborn of the deceased, allegedly killed his mother after accusing her of being a witch.

He is said to have hit his mother on the head with a block while she was sleeping and also attacked his sister with the same block after she witnessed him killing their mother.

The incident occurred at Chiraa Nshiayem in the Bono Region.

It would be recalled that Nyankonton Mu Nsem reported that a mother named Banana Kaliatu and her daughter had been killed in the area. The two had their heads smashed with a six-inch block.

The bereaved family, as part of rituals, took the stained dresses of the two to a riverside and invoked curses on the one who allegedly killed them. A week after the incident, Lawson confessed to killing his mother and sister.

Reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem with an update, Nana Kwame said Lawson confessed to the crime, claiming that his mother had stolen his destiny and given it to his sister.

He said Lawson claimed he had fought his mother spiritually but was unsuccessful; hence, he decided to use physical means by killing her. Unfortunately for him, while in the act, his sister witnessed the incident, and so he allegedly smashed her head too with the block.

At the time of filing the report, Lawson had been processed for court.