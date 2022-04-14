3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored the winner for his side Holstein Kiel in their 1-0 win over Hamburg SV.

Holstein Kiel's coach Marcel Rapp has decoded how he used Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wreidt to beat HSV .

The 42-year-old coach not only offered Kwasi Okyere Wriedt as an attacker in the derby against Hamburg on Sunday, who was supposed to score KSV goals in the derby.

The World Cup participant with Ghana also received a special order from Rapp to take HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau out of the game as best he could.

The coach's move worked twice: Wriedt used the only notable chance in the entire match to score the winner 1-0 (13th minute) for the brutally efficient hosts. In addition, the HSV defender was constantly on his feet in winter, so that he did not get his usual chance in the Hamburg build-up game.

“We wanted to weaken HSV a bit and take Schonlau out of the game. I think we did quite well," said the 27-year-old striker about his coach's tactical trick. Schonlau admitted that he was "a bit surprised" himself. The tactical means of covering a central defender is unusual, "but of course legitimate," admitted the defense chief.

"Today we took an important step, but we still have to get more points to stay in the class," said Wriedt, who was born in Hamburg. With his third goal of the season, Kiel's lead over the relegation place has increased to a comfortable nine points. Also thanks to Rapp's tactical masterstroke of building an insurmountable defensive bulwark for the guests from Hamburg. "We defended with passion," said the coach afterwards with a satisfied grin. "Especially in the second half we defended everything even better."