49 minutes ago

As the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world, some medical experts say it could become as widespread as the common flu. But even as casualties climb, thousands have also recovered.

Few want to talk about their experience publicly, because of the discrimination and stigma they could face. One woman in Singapore, where there have been more than a hundred cases, decided it was time to speak out.

Here’s Julie's story.

Here’s Julie's story.

BBC