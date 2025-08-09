21 hours ago

A twist of fate spared Ghana’s Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, from boarding the military helicopter that crashed near Sikaman in the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025, killing eight people — including two cabinet ministers and other high-profile figures.

According to Fuseini Donkor, Deputy Director of the National Service Authority, Minister Muntaka was originally listed as the fifth passenger on the doomed Z9 aircraft alongside Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

However, just before departure, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson intervened, telling him, “No, you can’t go. We have an urgent meeting with the immigration team, and I need you here in Accra.” he told TV3

That last-minute decision meant Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Environment Minister, took Muntaka’s place on the flight — and tragically lost his life when the helicopter went down.

The crash also claimed the lives of Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Samuel Sarpong (NDC Vice Chairman and former Mayor of Kumasi), Samuel Aboagye (former parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East), and three Ghana Air Force crew members: Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Mr. Donkor further revealed that Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, had also been slated to join the trip but was dropped due to the helicopter’s passenger limit of five.

The team was en route to Obuasi for a government assignment when the aircraft lost radar contact and crashed into a forested area.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the disaster, with attention now focused on the recently recovered black box from the wreckage.