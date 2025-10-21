3 hours ago

Veteran politician, Dr. Tony Aidoo, has dismissed claims by NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Tony Aidoo that he's a grassroot man and has ordinary members of the NPP at heart.

In an interview with Radio Gold, which discussed the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, Dr. Aidoo scrutinised the bids of some of the aspirants and passed his frank verdicts on them.

While dismissing the candidature of Kennedy Agyapong, he questioned his character and his claim of being a grassroot person, by suggesting Kennedy Agyapong kept proceeds of numerous contracts he benefitted from the NPP.

"And (he says) he's a grassroot man and he will create jobs and so on. How much contracts has he got from Kufuor and Akufo-Addo? How much of that did he extend to to the party?"

"He is a loud mouth. He lies, he insults. He knows he can't be touched but one day somebody is going to touch him. He doesn't tell no truth. He concocts stories about people," Tony Aiddo added, as he questioned Kennedy Agyapong's character to be President.