Nana Akomea forced North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to make full disclosure on issues to do with a role on the National Cathedral project especially as related to new secertary of the Cathedral's Executive Council.

Whiles speaking on the resignation of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame as secretary of the Executive Council on the July 28 edition of Good Morning Ghana show, Ablakwa referred to the new secretary referred to as Sena Chartered Secretaries Ltd and said the company had interesting ownership.

Just as he proceeded with his submission, host of the show Randy Abbey passed a comment about why Ablakwa refused to disclose the real identity of the owner of the company now acting as secretary.

This piqued the interest of Nana Akomea who insisted that full disclosure needed be made by the lawmaker especially as he has been in the forefront of such over the cathedral matters.

Under pressure from Akomea's insistence, Ablakwa explained that he had commented about the interesting ownership of Sena Chartered Secretaries Ltd and that was as much as he wanted to put out.

Upon further insistence, he revealed that his uncle and member of Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, was the founder of the said company.

Akomea: I understand you are not doing full disclosure… why are you not doing full disclosure?

Ablakwa: Oh no, no, I just didn’t want to walk into family matters.

Akomea: You are related to them?

Ablakwa: My uncle is behind it, but there’s no problem

Akomea: Because of that you won’t do full disclosure?

Ablakwa: No, no… but is it relevant, really?

Akomea: So, if your uncle wasn’t involved, you’ll do full disclosure

Ablakwa: No, no, I have made a point that it had interesting ownership

Akomea: Once you brought that ownership is interesting, you need to state it. We are having a discussion and I need to be fully apprised because maybe I have a comment.

Ablakwa: Yes, the appointee on the Council of State, Uncle Sammy Okudzeto, his company is behind Sena Chartered Secretaries

Akomea: His company is now the secretary to the Cathedral something

Ablakwa: Not him, nut the company.

