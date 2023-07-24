3 hours ago

Midway through the July 22, 2023 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz, Pappy Kojo, one of the guests, engaged in a series of heated exchanges with fellow panelist Mr. Logic.

The two, who already seemed to have an unresolved feud disagreed on countless topics and this ended up in a heated back-and-forth.

At some point, Pappy Kojo, who felt disrespected, threatened to exit the set but was impressed upon by the host to retain his seat.

“I won’t come and sit here only to be disrespected. I am an award-winning artiste,” Pappy Kojo stood up reached for some food, and walked off the set.

Mr. Logic responded, “You? An award-winning artiste. F**k your award-winning title.”

But the producers and the host pleaded with Pappy to go back to his seat and he obliged.

The next moment, the ‘ay3 late’ hitmaker was spotted asking Baba Sadiq, a panelist on the show, to help him locate the washroom.

He afterward stood up, acted as though he was going to ease himself, and never came back on set.

Immediately after that move, he took to Twitter claiming that Mr. Logic was organizing ‘macho men’ to assault him.

This according to Pappy was his reason for abruptly and cunningly leaving the show.

Watch the video below: