3 hours ago

Some social media users have angry react to the closure of Oyerepa FM by the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi over some remarks made on the radio station by the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias Odike.

The businessman turned politician speaking on Oyerepa FM unequivocally criticised chiefs for failing to help end the ‘Galamsey’ menace.

But Odike’s criticism did not go down well with the Kumasi Traditional Council hence the banishment of the UFP leader.

Management of Oyerepa FM Thursday, August 25, 2022, visited Manhyia Palace to apologise over the remarks made on their radio station by Odike.

Bantamahene, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, the acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, admonished the management of the radio station to cease operations as a sign of remorse.

The radio station is currently off air following Manhyia’s order.

Some social media users not happy about the Manhyia's order; questioned why the Royal House can't use such powers to develop Kumasi, the regional capital.

Read some comments by social media users below:

Source: Ghhanaguardian.com