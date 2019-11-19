24 minutes ago

The gaming industry in Canada is growing

The economy of Canada is growing thanks to the gaming industry. Both directions, online gambling, and the video games industry is set to reach the new milestone in 2019.

According to the ESA Canada, the video games industry is set to add 4.5 billion to the gross domestic product of Canada’s economy.

Government’s approach to video games and online casino space

Canada’s government is very creative and has a contemporary approach to tech progress. In the last few years, Canadian authorities gave wings to the online casino industry.

Country officials not only provided a space for development but also set to white list technological achievements in the industry. For example, officials enabled Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies a few years ago.

The government allowed Canadians to buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrency through the Coin base. After that, country officials allowed every industry operators to receive transactions through Bitcoin. After the law passed, Bitcoin casino Canada became trendy.

Another record milestone from video games space in Canada

Most of the biggest gaming companies are based in Canada. For example, Ubisoft is the most significant player in the industry, and games from Ubisoft dominate most of the genres.

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada is responsible for the success of companies.

Association works closely with government representatives and delivers better workspace for gaming operators.

According to the latest study of ESAC, video games companies have added 4.5 billion dollars to the gross domestic product of the country’s economy. The newest survey of association has taken a look at video games space in five different approaches:



Economical impact on a country’s GDP

Size and structure of companies in Canadian video game space

Geographical allowance from local territory

Effect on the country’s employment rate

workspace (how employees feel about the workspace of a particular company).

What do we learn from the study?

The latest reports of the study

show that country officials do everything to have a free space. Every gaming or video gaming operator can quickly enter the market.

There is no serious boundary from country authorities, so companies can soon join the space. We see the strong trends because of the latest statistics.

No serious boundaries gave a chance to new video gaming companies to pop up in industry. ESAC saw the 17% growth in number of local gaming and gambling companies from 2017.

Video game operators have delivered 4.5 billion and it’s 20% growth after 2017.

If other countries decide to follow the footsteps of the Canadian government, then liberal space of industry may deliver ideal dividend to country’s GDP.