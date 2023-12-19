4 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed how it uncovered how candidates used Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms during the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

According to the examination body, candidates who used AI platforms copied incorrect answers provided by the AI.

Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi revealed this in an interview on Citi FM.

He said for instance, when a candidate typed a question, the AI response indicated unfamiliarity with the term, and the candidate replicated the same response in the answer booklet.

Another candidate wrote, “I cannot detect the term you have used,” providing a clear indication of AI use.

Mr. Kapi highlighted the evolving challenge of cheating methods, citing past practices involving mobile phones, snapshots, and pre-solved answer sheets.

The emergence of AI as a cheating method presents a new and significant challenge.

He emphasized plans for collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to enforce strict adherence to rules regarding mobile phone usage in second-cycle institutions.

Regarding the ongoing investigation into the use of mobile phones, AI, or intercepted questions, Mr. Kapi said they are actively looking into the matter.

The examination body has monitored websites publishing exam questions, and investigations, supported by national security reports, suggest that questions found online were posted after the start of the examination.

The suspicion is that these questions were disseminated after supervisors, invigilators, or candidates took snapshots and shared them seeking assistance.

Mr. Kapi stressed the importance of candidates relying on independent work and individual efforts for certification. Those suspected of using AI will be invited for a fair hearing in due course.