Leading Global ICT Company, Huawei has once again supported Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of innovative technology. The Tech giant has this time donated two sets of ultramodern intelligent Video Conference facilities and five sets of hi-tech Body Temperature Sensing Cameras to the Presidency, Government of Ghana.

The donation which took place at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, May 12th is the second consecutive donation Huawei Ghana is making to boost the ICT capacity of Government of Ghana in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 following the donations of video conferencing facilities to the Ministry of Health and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital earlier this month.

"At Huawei Ghana we consider ourselves as a Ghanaian company and thus we are happy to support Ghana in every capacity we can to combat this pandemic by doing what we know how to do best, Innovative Technology.

While we have absolute confidence in the medical fraternity, we believe that Technology and ICT for that matter can play a significant role in eradicating this pandemic and we shall continue to combat this global canker with technology.” Said Tommy Zhouwei, Managing Director at Huawei Ghana.

Mr. Zhouwei said Huawei is grateful to the Government of Ghana for putting in place effective measures to protect the citizenry and business during this COVID-19 pandemic.

He went ahead and praised the Government of Ghana for its exemplary leadership on the continent in fighting the spread citing recent commendation from the World Health Organization (WHO) as a testament to the good work the government is doing to combat the Novel Corona Virus.

Huawei also donated five (5) sets of smart Body Temperature Sensing Cameras to the Presidency. This according to Mr. Zhouwei is purposed to enhance automated monitoring of body temperature.

“This system is designed to detect persons with elevated body temperature who may need to visit the key government edifice without close human intervention, therefore identifying persons exhibiting symptoms while reducing close contact to further enhance social distancing.” He said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Presidency, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was grateful to Huawei for the support and lauded the company’s contributions and support towards helping fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

According to her while the Body Temperature Sensing Cameras will help in the screening processes of persons who come to the Jubilee House, the ultramodern Video Conferencing facility will aid interactions with other districts remotely and in so doing, enhance physical distancing while preventing the spread by minimizing human movements to the barest minimum. She added that the virus moves when we move and hence reducing movement remains a major step in this fight.

She also noted that Huawei has demonstrated their leadership in ICT globally and lauded the company's role in using ICT to combat COVID-19 as well as the general the development of ICT in Ghana.

Huawei is undertaking series of ICT based activities globally to fight COVID-19 through technologies like 5G, AI and Cloud. In Ghana Huawei has also partnered with some major universities like the University of Ghana, KNUST among others to offer remote ICT classes to interested students free of charge.

The company also continue to maintain networks of Mobile Network Operators in Ghana to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during these times. Through Huawei’s commitment and efforts in the Telecommunications industry a lot people are able to work remotely, study at home and stay in touch with their loved ones from the comfort of their homes as the world battles the pandemic.

