1 hour ago

Huawei Technologies Ghana has made donations to the Ghana Police Service and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at separate ceremonies on their premises in Accra.

The donation, which forms part of Huawei’s Corporate Social Responsibility, was much appreciated by two organisations who thanked Huawei for the gesture.

Donation to Ghana Police

Huawei Ghana showed their appreciation to the Cantonment Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, which also happens to house the Police Station within the vicinity of the company’s Country Headquarters.

The items donated include hampers, gallons of oil, bags of rice and among others to the over 100 police officers in the division.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Division, the Acting Divisional Commander of the Cantonments Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent William Asante, thanked Huawei for the kind gesture and concern, stating that the exercise was the first of its kind for the division.

Speaking during the presentation, the PR Manager of Huawei Ghana, Zhou Jiang Ling, thanked the Commander and his team for maintaining the cordial relationship between Huawei and Ghana Police Service.

Providing security for people her to walk from home to office safely some times in the night without fear, Mrs. Zhou commended Ghana Police Service for a good work done. She said Huawei will continue to contribute its quota to support the police service and hopes the encounter will mark the beginning of a greater bond between Huawei and the Ghana Police Service.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, further assured Huawei and the general public that the Ghana police service will continue to discharge its mandate of professionalism as required by law.

He urged the general public to count on the police for their support and safety.

Bringing Christmas Spirit to the Children’s Ward

Huawei also shared love with children on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital by donating various therapy books and tools to the Speech Therapy Department of the pediatric ward while presenting various Christmas gifts to the children.

Over 20 Huawei staff volunteered during this exercise to present gifts and interact with the children on Christmas eve.

Receiving the donation worth GHS 24,000 at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Head of Administration, Mr Adam M. Hardi, expressed appreciation to the management of Huawei Ghana for their support.

He said the hospital was looking forward to fostering an even stronger partnership with Huawei in the future.



“Indeed we are grateful to have an organisation like Huawei think about our children and embark on this generous exercise. Mostly, when children visit hospitals, they are privileged to go back with some toys and other learning materials.

“However, our case has been different as we run out of them. Huawei’s call is a step in the right direction and we wish to see more from Huawei and other organisations. On behalf of the entire management, I would like to say thank you and may the Almighty God reimburse you,” Mr Hardi said.

The PR Manager, Huawei Ghana, Zhou Jiang Ling explained that the donation forms part of Huawei’s commitment to give back to the society in which it operates.

She said Christmas was a time of sharing hence Huawei’s decision to celebrate the Christmas with those on admission since they couldn’t celebrate with their families.

“Huawei is committed to giving back to society and supporting our own. Our vision is to enrich life through communications and this reflects in our commercial and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Improving health is also integral to our vision as a result, we hope our little effort will be appreciated as we look forward to bigger collaborations. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and hope next year our Christmas will be celebrated in good health with our loved ones,” she said.

Giving Back to Society

Huawei Technologies Ghana has supported institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, Prampram Hospital, the Korle Bu Children’s Ward, and the Ghana Library Authority.

Huawei has been adjudged the best company with Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for four consecutive times.

The company’s recent donations to the Cantonment Divisional Police Station and the Greater Accra Regional hospital were made on 19th December 2019 and 24th December 2019 respectively.

myjoyonline