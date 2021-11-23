3 hours ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken about how playing with players from the Chelsea Academy in the first team is surreal.

The player speaking in Chelsea's match day programme notes in their Champions League clash against Juventus has revealed that it is out of this world when he reflects on winning important trophies with players he played with in the Chelsea academy.

Hudson-Odoi has started seven games on the bounce for Chelsea in the Champions League game against Juventus for the first time in his Chelsea career in what has been a stop start career so far.

'We’ve all had our own different journeys to playing in the first team,' he said, 'so when everyone came back together there was a feeling of joy because you knew that you’d put in a lot of work as a group during your Academy days.

'Then to win something major, such as the Champions League, together, for the club we’d grown up at and been with our whole lives – that’s a dream come true. I think a lot of people wouldn’t understand it, unless you’ve grown up with the players you then play with at first-team level. It’s an amazing feeling, first of all, to play with all of them, but then winning something so big with them was just something completely different.

'The maturity levels are just mad – you just look at them and think, "You’ve changed a lot since when I was playing with you in those times!"

'Everyone is obviously growing day by day, as we get older, and it’s a thing where one minute you’re young and playing football and enjoying it, but then you get to the first team and everything gets way more serious. You’ve got to play for points, play for wins, and it’s all guns blazing every game we play. It’s definitely a nice feeling looking around and seeing all of those boys I’ve grown up with alongside me.'