3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei last night held a meeting with the Kotoko players when they arrived in the capital.

Asante Kotoko will this afternoon play as guest to sworn enemies Hearts of Oak in the match day six clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dr. Kyei was full of encouragement to the boys and also pledged to give them a special package If they are to beat Hearts this afternoon.

“I came to welcome you all to Accra and also to encourage you to beat Hearts on Sunday. It is a big game alright, but not one that you cannot win.”

“You have trained enough, and now is the time to have self-confidence and also put your trust in God to help you to deliver.

I have a package for you if you beat Hearts. I am not going to tell you how much that is, but trust me you are going to love it. You win for me on Sunday and watch me do the rest.”he said.

In 2017, when the team defeated Hearts of Oak in the finals of the MTN FA Cup each players was handed GH5000 by the club's Executive Chairman.