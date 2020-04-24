15 minutes ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa says claims that COVID-19 is God’s creation to show man His power are not necessary.

According to him, what is rather important is that humanity should learn a lesson from the outbreak.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. It has since spread to many parts of the world after a first case was recorded in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

As of April 22, 2020, some 2, 556, 909 cases of the virus infection were recorded ? with 177,640 deaths worldwide.

In Ghana, some thousand plus persons have tested positive for the virus.

Different people across the country have stated their varied reasons for the pandemic, claiming it is from God. However, KSM believes the reasons serve no purpose.

“One bishop says COVID-19 is the work of Satan to destroy God’s creation. Another bishop says it the work of God to show that he is in charge. I say where it’s coming from is not as important as the lessons humanity is supposed to learn from this calamity,” KSM said on Twitter.

This follows the popular comedian’s earlier comment in March mocking Ghanaian prophets on why God didn’t reveal the coronavirus pandemic to them long before it has taken over the world.

Dailyguide