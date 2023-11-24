7 hours ago

Hundreds of people have fled Nkwanta township in Oti region following mass gun-shot disturbance that rocked the municipality on Monday.

Some have sought refuge in other districts and safe havens with many moving to the national capital and elsewhere for safety.

Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, after a high-powered security meeting on Wednesday, recommended humanitarian relief for people displaced due to the disturbance.

He said after assessing the situation and strategies to deploy in the face of the 1700-0600-hour curfew imposed on the area by the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, relief is of prime essence.

Mr. Makubu said the situation is calm but appealed to all to lay down their arms and give peace a chance as reinforced security roams the streets of the town.

Meanwhile, the Monday shoot-out incident left behind conflicting figures of deaths.

While Mr Makubu confirmed a total of eight people shot dead, other sources claim the number was 13 or more.

GNA intel suggest that, the St Joseph Catholic and Nkwanta South Municipal Hospitals are sited on Adele land and therefore Akyode people, who conflict with the Adele and Challa tribes would prevent their dead or injured people from being sent to these facilities.

This is contributing to the conflicting figures of people killed.

The other is the alleged burial of the fallen tribesmen according to Islamic principles, which is deepening the conflicting speculatory numbers.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is collaborating with sister offices and other stakeholders to assist in registering displaced persons beyond Nkwanta South for support.