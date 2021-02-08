34 minutes ago

Traders of Kumasi Central Market have protested against Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the mayor over a planned demolition of parts of the market.

Over 1000 traders clad in red and black hit the principal streets of Kumasi to express their dissatisfaction over the action of the KMA Boss Hon Osei Assibey Antwi.

On Saturday February 6, 2021, the KMA taskforce barricaded part of Central Market for demolition to pave way for the construction of the 2nd phase of the Kejetia Project.

The victims described the KMA Mayor as autocratic leader who is impervious to advice and has refused to listen to their concerns on the planned demolition exercise.

The traders in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained “We are ready to vacate Central market if KMA boss provides shops for us in the Kejetia market as assured”.

According to the traders, “We are protesting not because we are against the construction of the phase two of Kejetia project but we are demanding our shops in the new Kejetia market”.

“We will move today if KMA allocates some of the Kejetia shops to our members. KMA is ejecting us while they don’t have a place to relocate us. Our shops which were allocated to us at Kejetia have been given to some traders” they claimed.

Meanwhile the traders have stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to petition the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate Hon Simon Osei Mensah to intervene in the matter.

The KMA is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Source: mynewsgh.com