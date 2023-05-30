3 hours ago

Hundreds of people have flocked to the National Identification Authority’s Headquarters in Accra in hopes of registering for the Ghana Card before the SIM card re-registration deadline on May 31.

Undeterred by the GH¢280 fee required to obtain the card, these desperate registrants have chosen to disregard previous opportunities presented to them over the years.

Some individuals expressed their frustration with the registration process.

One of them, Diana Amoano, said, “The way they are doing things is not right. We are all doubting if we can get our Ghana Card today. Though it was free over the years, we were very busy with work and other stuff. We don’t even get time to do many things. So it’s not our fault that we are doing it now. We are not sure what they are telling us, but we hope we will get our cards today.

“I’m aware that tomorrow is the deadline, but until I get my Ghana Card, I can’t register my SIM card, which is why I’m still here.”

In response to these concerns, Professor Ken Agyemang Attafuah, the CEO of the National Identification Authority, acknowledged that there is little that the Authority can do beyond providing the current premium registration centres and opportunities in the past.

He said that despite facing financial constraints, the NIA is committed to fulfilling its mandate efficiently.

He added that there are about 2 million citizens above the age of 14 to be captured, while plans are advanced for those below the age of 15.

Source: citifmonline