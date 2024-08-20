2 hours ago

A 26-year-old hunter, Emmanuel Donkor is in the grips of Police for shooting his friend to death after mistaking him for an animal.

Accra-based UTV reported that, the incident occurred at Assin Seidukrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region, leaving residents in shock.

The deceased, 57-year-old Kwaku Aboagye reportedly did not return home after he went on a hunting expedition with Emmanuel on January 26, 2024.

All attempts to find Accra bread as he is popularly known proved futile.

However, after several months of search and investigation, a Police team led by Detective Corporal Nii Armah Ashitey, also known as “Otafregya,” arrested Emmanuel who was last seen with the deceased.

He initially denied knowledge of the deceased’s whereabout during interrogation but upon intense question, Emmanuel is said to have confessed to Aboagye’s death.

The suspect confessed the unfortunate incident happened in the Kakum Forest Reserve but the reason is yet to be ascertained.

As part of interrogations, Emmanuel led the Police to the crime scene where skeletal remains believed to be that of Aboagye were uncovered.

A distinctive Wellington boots, black T-shirt, and black trousers were also retrieved from the scene.