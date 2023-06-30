1 hour ago

A 47-year-old hunter has met his death in the Aferewa forest reserve in the Bodi District of the Western North Region where he had gone hunting with his friend.

Yaw Emmanuel was allegedly shot dead by his friend, Adjei Christopher who mistook him for monkeys they were hunting.

Information gathered indicates that the two paddies had initially gone hunting for antelopes and grass cutters, but after several unsuccessful attempts, they finally settled on monkeys.

While Christopher was armed with a gun, the victim, Emmanuel was wielding a cutlass as they aimed at the branches for monkeys.

Emmanuel allegedly aimed at a monkey swinging on one of the branches and fired a shot which accidentally struck the victim in the waist, killing him on the spot.

The suspect quickly reported himself to the police at Bodi and subsequently, the body was retrieved from the forest.

The deceased has been deposited at the Juaboso government hospital for further investigation by the police.

The suspect has been detained to assist with the investigation.