27 minutes ago

A hunter and police officers have successfully rescued a 2-year-old boy with autism from an attempted ritual abduction.

This unfortunate incident took place in Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to the hunter, he heard the baby boy crying in the forest, prompting him to look for him.

Upon arriving at the scene, he said suspect fled and left the child in the bush around 1:00 am.

The hunter promptly reported the incident to the Senya Bereku District Police Command, leading to a coordinated effort to rescue the boy.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw ritual items including ‘Etor’ [pounded yam mixed with palm oil] and eggs in an earthenware bowl known as ‘Asanka’.

These findings raise concerns about the potential ritualistic purposes behind the attempted abduction, underscoring the urgency and significance of the intervention that spared the child from imminent danger.