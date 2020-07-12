2 days ago

Hushpuppi and Woodberry are on trial in the US on charges that include fraud

Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that arrested Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi is bisexual and had gay sex with Woodberry.

Hushpuppi and Woodberry were arrested in Dubai and extradited to the US over fraud in the tune of N168 billion.

Kemi Olunloyo has now uncovered that both men had gay sex together.

"Do you wanna see clips of #SurvivingHushpuppi??? He was a bisexual man who had a wife and also had male intercourse with Woodberry regularly meaning he was GAY. Olalekan Ponle was the boss of the whole operation", she tweeted.

