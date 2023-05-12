2 hours ago

Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken on the Electoral Commission (EC) over their decision to withdraw from supervising the party's May May 13 presidential and parliaentary primaries.

The EC on Wednesday confirmed that they will not engage in the exercise because of a legal challenge mounted by a flagbearer aspirant, Kwabena Duffuor.

Edudzi slammed the EC for engaging in double standards whiles citing how in 2020, they sidestepped legal processes to proceed with registration of Senior High School students ahead of elections that year.

His views were contained in a Facebook post of May 11 that started out by referring to the EC as "Hypocrites."

Edudzi continued: "In the 2020 registration of voters, my senior, David Ametefe issued processes with injunction application against the Electoral Commission with Jean Mensah as the Chairperson for a restraining order against them from going ahead with the registration of shs students.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the injunction application was duly served on them, they decided to go ahead with the registration.

"Today, the EC says they want to respect the processes of the court. Possibly they have had a Damascus moment. We are in this country. People can’t even hide their true motives. But can you blame them? The gods are not to blame," his post concluded.