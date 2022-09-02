7 hours ago

Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, has stated that Ghanaians are hypocrites for always making it look like the former President, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Party (NDC), did the wrong things, while Akufo-Addo is tagged as an angel.

Speaking with YouTuber, Ambassador TV, the actor said he recorded a video thanking the ex-president for sending him help when he almost died of kidney disease in 2016.

According to him, right after the video went public, a friend called him to notify him that a pastor who claims to like him had expressed displeasure with the video he made, which saw him thanking Mahama.

“A friend of mine called me from Qatar, telling me a pastor asked him ‘what has Wayoosi done?’ He says you made a video thanking the ex-president and that the pastor claims he likes me but was disappointed. I insulted him.

“If the man claims he likes me, has he ever called me to say hello before? Just because I spoke to Mahama, is he (Mahama) an animal? If I had said this for Nana Addo then it is okay,” he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed that when he fell ill in 2016, the NDC flagbearer sent a minister to support him with some money and promised to fly him outside of the country should he need a kidney transplant.

“Do you remember when I fell ill in 2016 when I had a kidney problem? The sitting president, John Dramani Mahama, heard of my situation on social media and sent the then minister, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu Agyapong, to come to my aid with a sum of GHC5000 for my bills.

“He also told me that if they couldn't take care of me, he would fly me abroad for a kidney transplant. I asked myself what I had done for him. I haven't done anything for him, and at that time, our sitting president was then a flagbearer for the NPP. I guess I would appreciate him if he also came to me. Ghanaians are hypocrites,” he added.