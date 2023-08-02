5 hours ago

Hyundai's N Division takes a bold leap into the realm of automotive innovation as it announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Dymag Wheels to bring carbon fiber wheels to its future lineup. Historically exclusive to high-end race cars and hypercars, carbon fiber wheels have long been a luxury beyond the reach of most consumers. However, this strategic partnership opens new possibilities for affordable performance cars. In this BBC report, we delve into the exciting prospects of Hyundai's N Division embracing cutting-edge technology with carbon fiber wheels and the prototype unveiled at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed.Dymag Wheels, a pioneering name in carbon fiber wheel technology, has teamed up with Hyundai's N Division to revolutionize the landscape of automotive design. Until recently, these lightweight and high-performance wheels were mainly confined to race cars and expensive hypercars. However, with this collaboration, Hyundai seeks to break down barriers and make carbon fiber wheels accessible to a wider range of consumers.Carbon fiber wheels offer numerous advantages over traditional wheels, including reduced weight, improved handling, and enhanced performance. Initially, these wheels were the domain of exclusive luxury brands like Koenigsegg. Over time, they have found their way onto more affordable vehicles such as the Corvette Z06 and the upcoming Mustang Dark Horse, broadening the appeal of this advanced technology.At this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Hyundai showcased its commitment to innovation by presenting a prototype wheel with a carbon fiber outer rim and a forged metal center piece. The striking design was exhibited alongside the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, hinting at the integration of carbon-hybrid wheels in future Hyundai N models. While official production specifications are yet to be revealed, this unveiling sparked excitement among automotive enthusiasts eager to experience the benefits of carbon fiber wheels on Hyundai's performance-oriented cars.As car enthusiasts eagerly await further updates from Hyundai, speculation arises about which models will be equipped with the pioneering carbon fiber wheels. While no official statement has been issued by Hyundai regarding the specific models, the presence of the prototype alongside the Ioniq 5 N indicates a potential candidate for this cutting-edge technology. The future of Hyundai's N Division now seems intertwined with the possibilities of carbon fiber wheels, signaling a transformative step for the brand.Hyundai's N Division's daring collaboration with Dymag Wheels marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry. By bringing carbon fiber wheels to its future lineup, Hyundai is democratizing a once-exclusive technology and elevating the performance capabilities of its vehicles. The prototype's unveiling at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed exemplifies Hyundai's commitment to innovation and signals a promising future for performance cars equipped with these lightweight and advanced wheels. As the automotive landscape evolves, Hyundai's N Division stands poised to embrace new horizons with carbon fiber wheels, shaping a thrilling era of accessible performance and cutting-edge technology.