2 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for popular rapper Sarkodie after a short relationship in 2010. The revelation was made in her new book titled ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

The award-winning actress disclosed that she took the difficult decision to abort the pregnancy following Sarkodie’s refusal to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

Narrating the incident on Chapter 8 from pages 88-95 of her book launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 18, the ‘Sin City’ actress said Sarkodie and his manager accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed after a failed attempt with some pills recommended by a friend.

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

“Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

“I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer,” parts of the book read.

She added that “The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.

“I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not,” Yvonne Nelson said in her book.

She further recalled finally succeeding in aborting the pregnancy but said it is “one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life. If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it.”

Source: citifmonline