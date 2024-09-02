54 minutes ago

Esther Boadu, a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana, has narrated how she almost committed suicide at age seven after losing her sight.

She was born with clear vision, but while growing up, she was academically good and topped her classmates in every examination. Unfortunately, some of her colleagues were jealous of her progress.

At age six, one of them approached her with threatening statements, which she did not understand and failed to inform her parents about until one day, she returned home with blind sight from school.

“One day, after our exams and I topped the class, our terminal reports were given to us, and we were all happy. A girl approached me and told me in Twi that ‘You Esther, you’re always too known, and the teachers like you. Whenever we’re learning in class, you show off, so wait, we shall see.’ As a kid, I didn’t understand that, so I took everything normal. The following term that was first term in class two, I was in class and teaching was ongoing; suddenly, everything was blur,” Esther recounted on Joy Prime’s Changes.

Following the incident, her parents took her to several medical centers as it started with one eye. It became better after her first surgery but later affected the second eye and became worse, leading to her not being able to see completely.

Her parents alternatively sought religious attention for her by moving to prayer camps, but none of them succeeded in helping her regain her sight.

This made her feel like she was a burden to her family, and she decided to commit suicide to ease the stress on her parents and siblings because they were blamed for her condition.

“I remember one day we went to Pastor Chris thinking that definitely I’m going to get my sight, but when I came, it was still the same. So, I decided to just end everything because I thought that was all, and I’m cursed. So, I decided to end everything by drinking insecticide, but my siblings just came and took it away from me. People were blaming my parents, and it was hectic, so I had to end everything to stop all these things. I bought insecticide spray to just take it and leave.”

Fortunately for Esther, her siblings rescued and motivated her never to think otherwise because the family loves her regardless of her condition. She was introduced to a school for the blind after she stayed home for about four years.

Restarting was difficult for her, but she never gave up and continued with her motto, ‘determination, dedication, and perseverance.’ She was able to conquer her fears and studied hard to excel academically.

“I started from class one at the age of 10, which was bad for me, but I told myself that is not going to bring me down. So, I performed well over there; I went to class 3, proceeded, and became the girls prefect, then I completed with grade 10. I went to Okuapeman Senior High School and became the girls’ library prefect.”

Currently, Esther is studying sociology and aspires to be a social worker, journalist, and counselor, where she can inspire others in various aspects of their lives. Initially, she felt disheartened by the stigmatization but later realized that she could not be let down by her weaknesses.

“Anytime I face challenges or problems, the only thing that comes to mind is, Esther, be strong.”

Esther says she needs no sympathy but empathy to encourage her to exploit no matter her condition because she believes she is capable of doing everything as other humans.