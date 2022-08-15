2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Eric Taylor says that as a young player he needed playing time which is why he decided to leave Lillestrom for Kongsvinger.

Taylor joins from playing in Lillestrøm, where he got a contract in February after impressing both during a one-month training stay and in a tournament the club had seen with over 150 players in Nigeria.

There, the competition was very tough in central midfield, and recently LSK also strengthened the team in that position.

He was on loan in Lillestrøm from the Ghanaian New Life Academy. KIL takes over the loan for the rest of the season and has at the same time secured an option to buy after the season.

"I am a young player and need playing time. I think this is a perfect place to be.

It was a wonderful stable, with lots of love and care, says Taylor about his time at LSK.

I really enjoyed the training and the people. It is very nice here. And the weather too, that's how I like it from Africa, says the youngster with his beaming smile," he told his new club's website.