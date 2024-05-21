13 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared his profound satisfaction with his performance during his time in office, asserting that he has diligently served the nation and its people amidst the adversities faced throughout his tenure.

He pointed out that his accomplishments are transparent for all to observe and assess, whether in education, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, or other vital economic sectors.

Akufo-Addo also highlighted the implementation of strategies that have significantly contributed to the nation's fight against the persistent issue of corruption.

The president expressed immense pride in his contributions and is confident that his legacy will be celebrated by future generations for its significant impact.

“I'm exceedingly proud of my record in office and the considerable achievements that have been recorded in all sectors of national life these last seven and a half years, one or two of which have been very difficult as a result of global developments. Whether it is in the management of the national economy, education, healthcare, roads, railways, digitalization, infrastructural development, agricultural and industrial transformation, or the protection of Ghana's territorial integrity and security.

"The fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic entrenching the tenets of good governance and the rule of law, contributing to the attainment of regional and continental integration and unity... The record is there for all to see,” he said in a video shared by Asaase Radio on their X page.

Recently, President Akufo-Addo faced criticism for cautioning Ghanaians against electing the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the pending 2024 elections, suggesting it could jeopardise the legacy he has established.

View the tweet below: