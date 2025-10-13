6 hours ago

Kwasi Sibo, the Real Oviedo midfielder, has shared his admiration and excitement after forming a promising midfield partnership with Thomas Partey during Ghana’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sibo, who earned his debut call-up during Matchday 7 against Mali, featured alongside Partey in the final three qualifiers, including the decisive 1–0 win over Comoros that sealed Ghana’s place at the tournament in North America.

“He [Thomas] scored and assisted. He is someone I look up to because he is a Ghanaian and plays in Europe,” Sibo said.

“He played for big clubs in Europe and currently plays in Spain, just like me… I am always happy to play alongside him.”

Both players currently ply their trade in Spain — Partey at Villarreal and Sibo at Real Oviedo — a shared experience that has helped them synchronize roles and responsibilities in Ghana’s engine room.

Their partnership has drawn praise from fans and pundits, with Sibo’s energy and Partey’s control offering Ghana a balanced midfield core during the final stretch of qualifiers.

With the Black Stars bound for their fifth World Cup, the emergence of Sibo alongside Partey adds depth, dynamism, and continuity to Ghana’s midfield — a crucial asset as Otto Addo’s men prepare for the global stage.