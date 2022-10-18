1 hour ago

Embattled board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei has disclosed that he is not a management member of the club as speculated.

He says that he is only a board member of the club and that the phobians have a management team that he is not part of.

Many supporters of the club have called for the former legislator to step down from his role at the club but he is having none of that.

" I am not a management member of Accra Hearts Of Oak, there is a management like Kwame Opare Addo, Mr Hackman, Mr Jonas and others I just work from the office of the executive board chairman Togbe Afede xiv" He told Accra Based Hot FM

The former deputy Communications Minister and Alhaji Akambi are seen by many as the de facto managers of the club and have been accused by the supporters of running the club into a ditch, especially with the unpopular decision to sack former coach Samuel Boadu.

Last Sunday, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi were held hostage by the supporters of the club after their 1-0 win over AS Real Bamako which resulted in their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The former legislator had the tires of his vehicle flattened by the aggrieved supporters after their exit.