1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife singer and record producer, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei, has responded to claims that he is an arrogant person.

In a studio interview with the Supreme Selector, DJ Advicer, on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he stated that he has heard a lot of people say that he is arrogant, among other negative traits. However, he cannot defend himself from them because those rumors are just people’s opinions and they do not define him.

The ‘Odo Carpenter’ hitmaker explained that someone could call him when he’s in his car, probably driving, or talking on phone, or he just randomly does not hear it, and the person would just conclude that Bisa Kdei is an arrogant celebrity, when in actuality, he did not ignore the person on intention.

He shared a scenario of a similar situation from one time when he travelled to Amsterdam. “I was in Amsterdam and there were some Ghanaians also lodging at the hotel that I was in. I was going to eat at the hotel’s restaurant when they saw me so one of them called out a hello and I responded back.

When I responded, and later turned around, apparently, the others were expecting that I stand there so they come and take pictures, which they didn’t say. The next day, the message I got was that I’m very rude and arrogant and a whole lot”, he narrated.

The ‘Mansa’ hitmaker noted that per this, it could also be that people who have been in such a misinterpreted encounter with him, tell their friends about it.

He added that, it is only in people’s nature that whatever we hear about people, tends to have an effect on how we perceive them, and he cannot defend or explain himself in every situation. Nevertheless, he is not an arrogant person as rumored.