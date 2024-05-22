4 hours ago

Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu has said that their ongoing strike will persist until their grievances are properly addressed.

With over 10,000 members nationwide, Mr. Nyaunu disclosed the dire consequences of their gruelling work, stating that many drivers are being diagnosed of cancer, a harsh reality exacerbated by the nature of their job.

He believes just as Jesus Christ died to give us freedom, he is willing to sacrifice himself for the freedom of drivers as well.

“Most of them are getting cancer and dying. We have families to take care of at home, so if we have concerns, they must be addressed. Many of the tanker drivers are developing cancer due to the nature of the work. Jesus Christ died for our freedom, so they should kill me for drivers to gain their freedom. I am ready to die,” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

The root of their demands revolves around the implementation of a policy framework aimed at enhancing salaries and overall working conditions, which has been languishing with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) board since November 2023.

Despite repeated attempts to secure approval, the board has failed to act, leaving the drivers disillusioned and resolute in their strike action.

In response, Communications Manager for the NPA, Mohammed Abdul Kudus acknowledged the drivers’ plight.

He appealed for calm and assured that efforts are underway for a resolution.

While he concedes that immediate talks may not be forthcoming, he expressed optimism about reaching a consensus in due time.