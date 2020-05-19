1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko teen sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe says he is ripe for a chance to play for the Black Stars and expects to be handed the opportunity soon by coach C.K Akonnor.

Anim Cudjoe 17 joined Kotoko on loan from lower tier side Young Apostles and has dazzled whenever handed the opportunity by Kotoko.

The youngster who has been played for the Black Satellites believes in his hype and thinks he deserves a call up to the ultimate the Black Stars.

“I have played for the Under-20 before and I did very well. I am ready to play for the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM

“It’s not about age. It’s about mentality. I know they will call me. I want him (C.K Akonnor) to call me. I have confidence that he will call me to play for the Black Stars.”

The 17 year old winger has gone on trials with German giants Bayern Munich and is tipped for a brighter future but the Black Stars call may have to wait.