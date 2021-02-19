55 minutes ago

NDC’s Stephen Atubiga has rendered an apology to his party for some comments he made over the alleged properties owned by presidential spokesperson Eugene Arhin.

Mr Atubiga on his Facebook page defended the alleged wealth gathered by the presidential staffer over the last four years.

According to him, “Only Useless Politicians Retire Poor” – a comment he has shown remorse and pleading his party to forgive him.

“I am sorry, NDC is bigger than me so I cannot fight the party I belong to. Never knew this will be a big deal for the party. I will be cautious of my utterances next time. I pray they forgive.” He penitently said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.

His apology comes after the NDC in a letter summoning him over his comments.

“I write in respect of a news item captioned “Only Useless Politicians Retire Poor”, published on Ghanaweb on Saturday the 13th of February, 2021, which was attributed to you. The report indicated that you have allegedly chided Ghanaians criticizing Eugene Arhin of the NPP for amassing wealth in the space of four years. Excerpts from the statements you are alleged to have made include:

“It is wise that as an individual working, there is the need to amass wealth so you can give back to your parents and society for contributions made to your upbringing” 2. “It is only a politician who led a wayward life who will retire poor”, the summons letter said.

It added: “FEC finds the above statements unfortunate, especially when they are not consistent with the very principles on which the NDC is founded. Consequently, you are invited to meet FEC on Wednesday the 24th of February, 2021 at the Party Head Office, Adabralca at 2:30 pm, to explain to FEC why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you”.

Meanwhile, the wife of Mr Arhin who first made the claims against her estranged husband has beaten a retreat in her revised documents at the divorce court.