1 hour ago

The traveller who released a video casting doubts on the credibility of the COVID-19 test results at the Kotoka Internation Airport has apologised for her criticism of the protocols.

In another video in which the woman, Ivy Aboagye, offers her apology, she said she was in distress and was tired at the time.

Whilst she felt the initial tests were baffling, she sought education from some other health personnel.

“I spoke to some health personnel and they said it is possible that you can test within 24 hours and still test positive so I am here to say I am sorry.”

She also apologised to the Mplaza hotel, where she is in quarantine, and the health personnel there.

“They [Mplaza] opened their doors to all the covid patients to be quarantined,” she said.

Her 12-minute-long video had caught the attention of key stakeholders, including the former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, who’s a member of the government’s COVID-19 team.

Dr. Okoe Boye released a video of his own defending the testing processes at the Kotoka International Airport.

All passengers arriving in Ghana are to have in their possession a negative COVID‑19 PCR test result in English from an accredited laboratory in their country of origin.

The tests are to be done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin.

Since the KIA was re-opened to international travel on 1st September 2020, almost 400,00 passengers have been tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Source: citifmonline