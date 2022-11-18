2 hours ago

The Minister took the ‘witness box’ on Friday to respond to the grounds which were presented by the Minority as justification for his removal.

Ghana is currently at the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible $3 billion bailout amid intensifying hardship, skyrocketing fuel prices, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi.

Ghanaians are reeling under this condition calling for a pragmatic solution. The Minority MPs insist that Ken Ofori-Atta, in this regard, has lost his grip on the country’s economy and must be axed.

The Minister, however, blamed the difficulties on external factors and not domestic policy decisions.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

The Committee is co-chaired by the Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

Other members of the Committee from the Minority side are: North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Klottey-Korle MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor.

The rest from the Majority side include Okaikoi Central MP, Yaw Boamah; Ashanti Akyem Central MP, Emmanuel Anyimadu-Antwi and Sekondi MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.